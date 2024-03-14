TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 14 March 2024 12:27
 ~ Modified On: 14 March 2024 12:40
2 min Read

Statement from Demirtaş's lawyers: Shoe removal requirement comes to an end

"The Demirtaş Defense Team" announced that, upon the directive of the Ministry of Justice, the practice of 'removing shoes' during lawyer visits concerning Selahattin Demirtaş has been terminated.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Statement from Demirtaş's lawyers: Shoe removal requirement comes to an end

The imposition of the body search on Selahattin Demirtaş, the former Co-Chairperson of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), initiated upon the directive of the Ministry of Justice, has come to an end.

During a scheduled visit yesterday (March 13), when Demirtaş was about to have a meeting, the prison guards requested the removal of his shoes.

In response to the imposition of such a requirement, Demirtaş announced that he would not meet with his family, members of parliament, or his lawyers.

Demirtaş's lawyers and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEM) held discussions with the Ministry of Justice.

DEM Party expresses its reaction to imposition of body search to Demirtaş
DEM Party expresses its reaction to imposition of body search to Demirtaş
Today 09:45

Ramazan Demir, one of Demirtaş's lawyers, announced on his social media account that the imposition of shoe removal had been abandoned following negotiations.

In a statement shared under the signature of the "Demirtaş Defense Team," it was stated:

"The unlawful imposition of removing shoes from our client, Mr. Selahattin Demirtaş, both before and after lawyer visits, has been abandoned as a result of the negotiations.

We thank everyone for their sensitivity and support, and convey the greetings of our client, Mr. Demirtaş." (RT/PE)

Back to Top