Statement from Demirtaş's lawyers: Shoe removal requirement comes to an end

The imposition of the body search on Selahattin Demirtaş, the former Co-Chairperson of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), initiated upon the directive of the Ministry of Justice, has come to an end.

During a scheduled visit yesterday (March 13), when Demirtaş was about to have a meeting, the prison guards requested the removal of his shoes.

In response to the imposition of such a requirement, Demirtaş announced that he would not meet with his family, members of parliament, or his lawyers.

Demirtaş's lawyers and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEM) held discussions with the Ministry of Justice.

DEM Party expresses its reaction to imposition of body search to Demirtaş

Ramazan Demir, one of Demirtaş's lawyers, announced on his social media account that the imposition of shoe removal had been abandoned following negotiations.

In a statement shared under the signature of the "Demirtaş Defense Team," it was stated:

"The unlawful imposition of removing shoes from our client, Mr. Selahattin Demirtaş, both before and after lawyer visits, has been abandoned as a result of the negotiations.

We thank everyone for their sensitivity and support, and convey the greetings of our client, Mr. Demirtaş." (RT/PE)