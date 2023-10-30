Sputnik strikers 'unable to use constitutional rights on 100th anniversary of Republic'

Journalists who were fired for unionizing at Sputnik Turkey held a demonstration and made a statement to celebrate the 100th year of the Republic on the 74th day of their strike (yesterday).

“The Sputnik strike is no longer just about Sputnik journalists”

Harun Erözbağ, one of the striking journalists, spoke first in the statement:

"Before this strike began, I was a bit afraid. After all, a strike is a battle in the field. But today, we are on the 74th day. I realized how groundless my fears were because we are still fighting with the same determination and resilience as on the first day."

"Now, they are broadcasting the Republic inside, honoring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades. On paper, they play republicanism, but when it comes to the preference of labor exploitation, those who choose exploitation can easily swallow the workers. But we will fix these issues. The Sputnik strike is no longer just about Sputnik journalists; it has turned into an important moment in Turkey's media history."

"We thank everyone who participated, didn't come, and supported us through social media. Failure is not in our vocabulary. We thank everyone who supported us, especially Journalists' Union of Turkey (TGS)."

"The right to sign collective agreement violated"

Following Erözbağ, TGS President Gökhan Durmuş added the following:

"Today is the 100th anniversary of the Republic, congratulations. May this country witness many more centuries. If we have been able to keep this tent here for 74 days, it's because this is a republic. But I want to underline how important this strike is.

Durmuş pointed out that Sputnik's management violated the constitutional right to unionize and sign a collective agreement and said:

"They are trying to build an exploitative system here. But we will not allow it. We will not allow the creation of a lawless country as they want. We are resisting for both our rights and for all workers and journalists to unionize in accordance with the constitution. We will stand up for both our Republic and our rights."

Mehtap Yenidoğan, one journalists who were dismissed from Sputnik Turkey, and her husband Cenk Yenidoğan, protested the Sputnik employer by performing a tango on the 10th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey in front of the Süzer Plaza where the İstanbul office of broadcaster is located.

(EMK)