Specialist sergeant arrested for alleged sexual assault in Şırnak

In Şırnak, a specialist sergeant identified as Z.Ç. has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault.

The incident that occurred on April 12 led to public unrest after the sergeant, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was accused of harassing a woman. The situation escalated when bystanders intervened, resulting in the sergeant being beaten.

The Şırnak Bar Association announced that after taking Z.Ç.'s statement, the Şırnak Chief Public Prosecutor's Office referred him to court with a request for arrest. Subsequently, the Şırnak Penal Judgeship of Peace ordered the arrest of Z.Ç. on charges of sexual assault.

In response to the incident, the local governor's office had released a statement urging calm and assuring the public that the matter is being rigorously investigated. Four individuals were taken into custody following the altercation, and Z.Ç. was suspended from duty pending the outcome of the legal and administrative inquiry. (EMK/VK)