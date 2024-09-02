Special security zone declared in Diyarbakır

The Diyarbakır Governor's Office has declared a "temporary special security zone" in three rural villages in the Dicle district for 15 days, citing concerns for national security, public order, and safety. Entry into these areas will be prohibited from Sep 3 to 17.

Those who violate this prohibition will face legal action in accordance with Article 66 of the Provincial Administration Law, the office said in its statement.

The designated security zone encompasses the Kurşunludüzü and Mount Görüse regions, which fall within the boundaries of the Kayı, Kırkpınar, and Kurşunlu villages. Such declarations are often made in Turkey's eastern and southeastern regions ahead of operations targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group.

Under Turkey's counter-terrorism laws, special security zones can be established in areas deemed unsafe due to ongoing operations. While the President can declare such zones indefinitely, governors have the authority to impose temporary restrictions for up to 15 days in urgent situations. (VK)