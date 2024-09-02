TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 2 September 2024 17:06
 ~ Modified On: 2 September 2024 17:07
1 min Read

Special security zone declared in Diyarbakır

Entry into the designated areas will be prohibited from Sep 3 to 17.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Special security zone declared in Diyarbakır

The Diyarbakır Governor's Office has declared a "temporary special security zone" in three rural villages in the Dicle district for 15 days, citing concerns for national security, public order, and safety. Entry into these areas will be prohibited from Sep 3 to 17.

Those who violate this prohibition will face legal action in accordance with Article 66 of the Provincial Administration Law, the office said in its statement.

The designated security zone encompasses the Kurşunludüzü and Mount Görüse regions, which fall within the boundaries of the Kayı, Kırkpınar, and Kurşunlu villages. Such declarations are often made in Turkey's eastern and southeastern regions ahead of operations targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group.

Under Turkey's counter-terrorism laws, special security zones can be established in areas deemed unsafe due to ongoing operations. While the President can declare such zones indefinitely, governors have the authority to impose temporary restrictions for up to 15 days in urgent situations. (VK)

Special Security Zone
related news
Gabar Mountain declared 'special security zone'
26 December 2023
/haber/gabar-mountain-declared-special-security-zone-289813
Special security zone declared in Şırnak
28 July 2023
/haber/special-security-zone-declared-in-sirnak-282115
18 areas in Turkey's Şırnak, Dersim declared ‘Special Security Zones’
5 January 2022
/haber/18-areas-in-turkey-s-sirnak-dersim-declared-special-security-zones-255741
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Gabar Mountain declared 'special security zone'
26 December 2023
/haber/gabar-mountain-declared-special-security-zone-289813
Special security zone declared in Şırnak
28 July 2023
/haber/special-security-zone-declared-in-sirnak-282115
18 areas in Turkey's Şırnak, Dersim declared ‘Special Security Zones’
5 January 2022
/haber/18-areas-in-turkey-s-sirnak-dersim-declared-special-security-zones-255741
Back to Top