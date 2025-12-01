TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 1 December 2025 15:00
 ~ Modified On: 1 December 2025 15:23
2 min Read

Sözcü TV dismisses 15 journalists including editor-in-chief

Sources from the outlet told bianet that the dismissals were linked to an upcoming leadership change.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Sözcü TV dismisses 15 journalists including editor-in-chief

Sözcü TV, a secular-nationalist leaning news channel, has dismissed 15 staff members, including senior editors, presenters, and reporters, following a leadership shake-up, according to sources close to the organization.

The network’s editor-in-chief Özgür Çakmakçı, who had held the position since the channel launched on Mar 1, 2023, announced his departure in a farewell message to colleagues earlier in the day.

“During a time when independent journalism and broadcasting have never been more difficult, each of you shone with your work and gave hope to the country,” Çakmakçı wrote. “There would be no brand or success without you. It was an honor to work with you.”

“As of today, I am stepping down as Editor-in-Chief of Sözcü TV," he added. "We may not belong to the towers, but the streets are ours. We’ll meet and talk again.”

Soon after Çakmakçı’s announcement, reports emerged that 14 other staff members had also been dismissed. According to sources from the outlet who spoke to bianet, the dismissals were linked to an upcoming leadership change, with Yılmaz Özdil, a columnist for Sözcü newspaper, expected to take charge of the group's TV channel.

13 December 2024

Those laid off include Program Director Hakan Durmuş, News Director Emel Okaygün, anchor and host Gülşah İnce, News Manager Dora Mengüç, İstanbul News Manager Cem Özkeskin, General Manager’s Assistant Deniz Akbulut, reporters Ozan Kelleci, Fırat Fıstık, Meral Danyıldız, and Mehmet Bal, editor Serkan Alan, and cameraman Onurcan Kankal.

Some of the journalists confirmed their dismissals on social media. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists journalists dismissed
