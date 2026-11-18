The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) was appointed as trustee to Sözcü TV and sozcu.com.tr as part of an investigation conducted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Large numbers of police officers raided the Sözcü media group’s building in İstanbul yesterday morning.

Opposition party leaders and journalism organizations criticized the trustee appointment. Sözcü newspaper, which was not placed under trusteeship, responded with the headline “We have fallen victim to the fund” in its Nov 18 edition.

Police raid pro-opposition Sözcü Media Group as trustee is appointed

The newspaper’s front page criticized the decision by highlighting the Sözcü group’s editorial stance. It said the newspaper had “never turned its back on the truth,” had “given a voice to the oppressed rather than the powerful” and had “never bowed or bent before anyone.”

The newspaper claimed it had been targeted because it continued to investigate a multibillion-lira fund fraud scandal.

Probe into investment fund scandal reveals 214 people and firms made over 3.7 billion dollars in profits

“That is why it was targeted with a slanderous accusation. It was raided at dawn by hundreds of police officers, and a trustee was appointed,” the newspaper said.

Sözcü maintained that its editorial policy consisted solely of journalistic activity. It said it continued to defend the public’s right to information and scrutinize allegations of corruption.

What happened? The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced an operation targeting Sözcü TV and sozcu.com.tr on Nov 17, 2026. Officers from the İstanbul Police Department’s Counterterrorism Branch searched Sözcü TV’s headquarters in Maslak, İstanbul, in the morning. Detention orders were issued for Sözcü Media Group board chair Funda Tuncer Sıdalı, former general manager Mustafa Asım Akgül, İsmail Öz and Yonca Yücekaleli. The prosecutor’s office said the operation was conducted as part of an investigation into Sözcü Media Group owner Burak Akbay over alleged membership in Fethullah Gülen group and financing of terrorism. The investigation included a review of reports by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK). Prosecutors alleged that Akbay had financed Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş. and Mega Ajans ve Reklamcılık Ticaret A.Ş. through bank accounts abroad. The prosecutor’s office said the TMSF had been appointed as trustee to Mega Ajans ve Reklamcılık Ticaret A.Ş. by a decision of the İstanbul 4th Penal Judgeship of Peace. Sözcü Media Group lawyer Ersan Barkın said the trustee appointment covered Sözcü TV and sozcu.com.tr but did not extend to the print newspapers Sözcü, Tavır and Korkusuz. Barkın also pointed to the history of the case underlying the investigation. He said the case had previously resulted in an acquittal and that no legal violations had been identified during the proceedings before the Court of Cassation.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.