Solidarity protest in İzmir denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine

In response to Israel's attacks on Palestine, the Palestine Freedom Platform organized a demonstration in İzmir, where human rights advocates and concerned citizens gathered to condemn the ongoing violence. Banners adorned with the names of those lost in Palestine formed a symbolic human chain during the event.

The demonstration featured signs conveying messages of solidarity, with slogans such as "Palestine resistance will prevail," "End the Israeli occupier's terror," and "Terminate military and economic agreements with Israel." The protesters voiced their concerns regarding the dire situation in Palestine.

Representatives of the Palestine Freedom Platform, Sıdıka Çetin, and Hacer Yeşilçay, delivered a statement addressing the alarming casualty figures reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

"We will never allow the normalization or acceptance of a massacre. What military and trade relations exist between the Republic of Turkey and the State of Israel? These bilateral agreements between states must be terminated immediately. Allowing ships to depart from ports and maintaining relations with Israel as if everything is normal and business as usual while standing by the people of Gaza is unacceptable," she said.

The speakers emphasized the need to prevent the normalization of this tragedy and called for an immediate end to military and trade agreements between Turkey and Israel. The statement underscored the incongruity of supporting the people of Gaza while maintaining normal relations with Israel. (AD/VK)