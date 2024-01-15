TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 15 January 2024 11:57
 ~ Modified On: 15 January 2024 12:00
2 min Read

Solidarity protest in İzmir denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine

The protesters questioned the uninterrupted trade relations between Turkey and Israel.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Solidarity protest in İzmir denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine
MA

In response to Israel's attacks on Palestine, the Palestine Freedom Platform organized a demonstration in İzmir, where human rights advocates and concerned citizens gathered to condemn the ongoing violence. Banners adorned with the names of those lost in Palestine formed a symbolic human chain during the event.

The demonstration featured signs conveying messages of solidarity, with slogans such as "Palestine resistance will prevail," "End the Israeli occupier's terror," and "Terminate military and economic agreements with Israel." The protesters voiced their concerns regarding the dire situation in Palestine.

Representatives of the Palestine Freedom Platform, Sıdıka Çetin, and Hacer Yeşilçay, delivered a statement addressing the alarming casualty figures reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

"We will never allow the normalization or acceptance of a massacre. What military and trade relations exist between the Republic of Turkey and the State of Israel? These bilateral agreements between states must be terminated immediately. Allowing ships to depart from ports and maintaining relations with Israel as if everything is normal and business as usual while standing by the people of Gaza is unacceptable," she said.

The speakers emphasized the need to prevent the normalization of this tragedy and called for an immediate end to military and trade agreements between Turkey and Israel. The statement underscored the incongruity of supporting the people of Gaza while maintaining normal relations with Israel. (AD/VK)

Palestine israel - palestine conflict
Back to Top