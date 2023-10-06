TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 6 October 2023 10:54
 ~ Modified On: 6 October 2023 10:55
1 min Read

Soldier succumbs to wounds after clash in northern Iraq

The specialist sergeant was wounded on September 13.

BIA News Desk
The Ministry of National Defense has announced the loss of a soldier's life due to injuries sustained after PKK members initiated harassment fire in the "Operation Claw Lock" area in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

In its statement, the ministry revealed that Specialist Sergeant Recep Parlak, who had been severely wounded and hospitalized on September 13 in the operation zone, tragically passed away in the hospital on October 5.

Recep Parlak was registered as a resident of Kahta in Adıyaman.

The "Claw" operations initiated by the Turkish Armed Forces in areas belonging to the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, such as Zap, Avashin, and Metina, began on May 28, 2019, and have been ongoing since that date. (NT/VK)

