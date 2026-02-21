Social media ban on children: protection or rights violation?

The legal practice of restricting social media access for children under the age of 15 was first introduced in Australia and France. The topic has also gained attention in Spain, Czechia, and Turkey.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş recently announced that a similar regulation will be introduced in Turkey "very soon." The planned legislation aims to impose restrictions, and in some cases, outright bans, on social media use among children.

Some pedagogues argue that children are entering digital spaces at increasingly younger ages, and simple bans or restrictions may not be effective. Experts emphasize that any restructuring of regulations around children's social media use should adopt a comprehensive, child-focused approach developed in consultation with academic specialists.

We spoke with Peter Joziasse, founder of the Digital Child Rights Foundation, who supports such an approach, about children’s digital rights and protection mechanisms.

Joziasse, a digital child rights expert, is also a UNICEF volunteer, a member of the United Nations ITU Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, and a partner of the European Union Child Participation Platform. He believes the issue should be addressed in a multi-dimensional manner, rather than being "confined to bans."

'Regulation should not be limited to bans'

How realistic is it to restrict or ban social media for children and young people?

It will be very difficult to properly implement this (legal) guideline. As long as there is no formal monitoring and enforcement, nor adequate age verification, children and young people will easily be able to circumvent the measures.

Does a social media ban prevent the dangers of social media for children and young people and protect them?

By imposing a ban, children and young people do not learn how to use social media. They have the right to digital development that is appropriate for their developing abilities (age-appropriate). They also have the right to proper guidance and to child-friendly digital environments that are appropriate for their age and development.

What are the potential consequences of such a policy?

The result is that children do not learn to use social media platforms step by step. They miss opportunities to learn, play, create, and connect with family and friends. A ban will also cause them to circumvent measures, and in this way, we lose control over their social media behavior. By implementing a ban, we are exempting social media platform providers from taking appropriate measures to protect children online.

Instead of a ban on social media, what regulations or mechanisms should be implemented?

First, there should be an international, public age-verification method that only allows children access if they meet a certain minimum age. At the outset of online media use, we must make children aware of their digital rights and the potential consequences of improper social media use. If social media platforms then adapt their digital environment to the child's developing abilities, the child will gradually (with proper guidance) become familiar with the social media world. They will not be immediately exposed to users with malicious intent and will be offered a platform without addictive algorithms.

How has this issue been received and addressed in countries that have implemented such bans?

Governments in many countries nevertheless want to implement a ban on social media, because children are truly vulnerable at this time and must be protected. Legal measures, age verification, proper guidance and awareness, and the regulation and enforcement of social media platforms are taking too long. That's why they're making this political decision, without scientific evidence against the harmful effects of social media and without respecting the digital rights of children. In my opinion, a ban is therefore a temporary ban.

A case in point is Australia, where millions of accounts have already been deleted. Platforms face hefty fines if they fail to monitor them, and the government believes the law should lead to a culture shift around online safety and well-being.

• Some teenagers consider this a minor change and easy to circumvent.

• Some young people fear isolation – social media is also a place for them to find friendship, support, and information.

• Others notice that their screen time is changing and that they're socializing offline more often.

• Several young people created new accounts with fake data – which demonstrates how technically savvy this group can be.

Regulating the platforms themselves remains essential. A ban on children doesn't address the design elements that attract them.

Youth participation and experiences should be central to the design of policies that affect them, not just statistics and measures.

Digital skills and resilience—rather than just restrictions—are crucial in a world where children and young people are already online. They have a right to it! (NÖ/VK)