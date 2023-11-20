Snowfall covers various cities as temperatures plummet across Turkey

Over the weekend, temperatures across Turkey have seen a significant drop of 6-10 degrees, according to the General Directorate of Meteorology. As the first snowfall of the year blankets several cities, transportation to residential areas becomes challenging, with roads shutting down due to the winter conditions.

İstanbul experienced the onset of snowfall in the early morning hours. The effect of snow was particularly noticeable in Çatalca, where parts of the TEM highway and green spaces along the road were covered in a layer of snow.

Kütahya (AA)

Traffic authorities responding to the snowfall at the Bolu Mountain pass on the D-100 Highway, a crucial route between Istanbul and Ankara, issued warnings to drivers, urging them to exercise caution.

Bursa, a key destination for winter sports and tourism, also witnessed the impact of snowfall in the famous Uludağ region. With temperatures ranging from a high of -2 to a low of -12 degrees Celsius, the snow depth on the slopes surpassed 5 centimeters.

The Kartepe district in Kocaeli, another significant winter tourism hub, experienced snowfall as well. The Transportation Department of Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality announced preventive measures to ensure smooth traffic in the region.

Bursa

In Kütahya, the highway connecting Domaniç and İnegöl was temporarily closed for heavy vehicle traffic due to snowfall.

The provinces of Rize and Trabzon have faced intermittent snowfall for the past two days, resulting in the closure of roads to 14 settlements. In the higher altitudes of Rize, some villages, particularly those in İkizdere and Çamlıhemşin districts, became inaccessible due to the accumulated snow.

Meanwhile, in Kars, intermittent snowfall since the night of November 18 continues to affect higher elevations. In the Dağpınar region, livestock farmers, amidst the snowy landscape, attempted to graze their small cattle herds. Striving for optimal productivity, the farmers directed their flocks towards areas with less snow. (TY/VK)