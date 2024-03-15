Sixteen migrants, including children, killed as boat sinks off Çanakkale coast

In the waters off the district of Eceabat in Çanakkale, 16 people lost their lives when a rubber boat carrying migrants sank.

According to a report by the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), Çanakkale Governor İlhami Aktaş stated that the rubber boat sank about 8 nautical miles off the coast of Eceabat, and initial findings indicate that 16 people, including four babies and children, died.

Aktaş explained that the boat sank during the night hours, with the report being made in the morning. He shared the following information:

"As soon as we received the report, all necessary units were dispatched to the area. Helicopters, planes, Coast Guard, Coastal Safety, and other agency personnel were sent to the region. Two people managed to survive on their own. The Coast Guard teams rescued two others. We even brought one of them onto our boat. The rescued individuals were taken to the hospital."

Aktaş noted that there is no accurate information regarding the number of people on the boat, stating, "We are trying to determine the number of missing persons. We are talking to the survivors. There are some conflicting reports. They are contradicting each other. So far, four people have been rescued alive, and there are 16 casualties. According to initial findings, four of the deceased are children and babies."

Coast Guard teams continue their search and rescue operations in the area. (AÖ/VK)