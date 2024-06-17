Sixteen killed in traffic accidents in first two days of Eid holiday

The first two days of Eid al-Adha (Sacrifice Feast) celebrations in Turkey have been overshadowed by a spate of traffic accidents resulting in 16 fatalities and injuries to nearly 1,300 individuals, according to official reports.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya provided an update on the situation through his social media account, revealing that on the second day of the holiday alone, there were 726 traffic accidents, which resulted in 11 deaths and 1,295 injuries.

The government had extended the holiday period by declaring Thursday and Friday as holidays, creating a nine-day break for citizens. This extension prompted many people to travel to their hometowns or holiday destinations. During Sacrifice Feast, it is a common practice for people to sacrifice sheep and cattle, with the meat traditionally distributed to the poor.

Yerlikaya highlighted the efforts of traffic enforcement agencies, stating, "Our police and gendarmerie traffic teams are continuously conducting inspections with great diligence to ensure the safety of our citizens. On June 16, 2024, the second day of the holiday, 726 traffic accidents occurred within a 24-hour period.

“Unfortunately, 11 people lost their lives, and 1,295 were injured. A total of 289,700 vehicles were inspected. Speed and radar checks were conducted on 18,889 vehicles, while other infractions were recorded on 17,227 vehicles."

Over the first two days of the holiday, which were Saturday and Sunday, a total of 16 people lost their lives, and 2,716 individuals sustained injuries in traffic incidents. The authorities continue to urge caution and adherence to traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies as the holiday period progresses. (RT/VK)