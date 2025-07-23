Sixteen activists detained for chanting ‘murderous Israel, complicit Erdoğan’

The Palestine Action Committee yesterday protested the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) held at Istanbul’s Fair Centre, targeting companies supplying weapons, ammunition, and military technology to Israel, resulting in the detention of 16 activists.

Originally announced to take place at Atatürk Airport, the demonstration was redirected to the entrance of Yenibosna Metro Station due to the governor’s office canceling metro and bus services, apparently in an effort to hindering the event. The protest unfolded under tight police containment.

During the demonstration, activists chanted slogans including “Freedom for Palestine from river to sea,” “The people of Palestine are not alone,” “Freedom for Palestine, boycott Israel,” “Genocidal capital, get out of İstanbul,” and “Murderous Israel, collaborator AKP.” Police issued warning announcements regarding some of the chants.

Öyküm Bozkurt, reading out the group’s statement, criticized the fair for providing space to companies “profiting from genocide at the expense of Palestinian lives.”

“Many of these firms are being hosted today at IDEF 2025 in İstanbul, where they are marketing weapons they tested on Palestinians,” she said.

The statement accused the Turkish government of hypocrisy, noting that despite claims of support for Palestinians, the government is granting high-level protection to arms manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Leonardo, TKMS, GE Aerospace, Rolls‑Royce Power Systems, Honeywell, HP, Leupold, and Teledyne to market their products.

She added, “This hypocrisy can no longer be accepted,” and urged the government to expel companies complicit in genocide, ban partnerships with them, and promptly impose a full military embargo on Israel.

Protesters detained after dispersing

After ending the demonstration peacefully, police detained group members as they dispersed. Sources from bianet reported at least 12 individuals were arrested later that night in raids “from the street, metrobus, and home,” while lawyers confirmed the total number of detainees had reached 16.

The activists were taken to Istanbul Police Headquarters on Vatan Street, where they were charged with insulting the president. The arrest was reportedly linked to the slogan, “Murderous Israel, complicit Erdoğan.”

Authorities expect to refer the detainees to İstanbul Courthouse within hours.

Accusations of circumventing trade sanctions

Turkey has imposed a commercial embargo on Israel in response to its war in Gaza. However, pro‑Palestinian groups allege that the embargo is being easily circumvented via companies based in Greece and Palestine.

According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, exports to Palestine jumped by approximately 1,180% in Jul 2024 compared to Jul 2023, rising from about 9.3 million to roughly 119.7 million US dollars. Steel exports surged by around 51,000%, and cement exports grew by 453,000%, a figure that raised suspicion given Palestine’s limited infrastructure.

These data have prompted claims that some Turkish private-sector firms are rerouting exports to Israel via Palestine, effectively undermining the stated sanctions.

About the Palestine Action Committee Established on the 76th anniversary of the Nakba (May 15), the Palestine Action Committee was formed by dozens of political organizations, unions, and professional associations under the leadership of BDS Turkey. Originally named the Nakba Action Committee, the group transitioned to the Palestine Action Committee to maintain a principled line of solidarity with Palestine in Turkey. The committee’s first protest was held on Jul 7, 2024, outside the US Consulate in İstanbul, and it has since focused on ending Turkey’s relationship with Israel. The group is also working to expand its activities to other cities.

