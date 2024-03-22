Six suspects face life sentences for killing refugee worker, burning his body

Six suspects accused of killing a refugee mine worker in Zonguldak have been indicted on charges of "wilful murder."

The Zonguldak Public Prosecutor's Office has requested life imprisonment for the suspects, three of which are currently remanded in custody.

In the November incident, Vezir Mohammad Nourtani, a 50-year-old Afghan working in an unlicensed coal mine, was seriously injured when a wagon used to extract coal struck him.

According to information in the indictment, Nourtani was still alive when brought to the surface. However, the suspects, including mine owners Hakan K., Enver G., and Ahmet A., attempted to cover up the incident by burning his body and belongings. Mine worker Sercan K. turned the mine's security camera away. Then, along with Eray D., they burned Nourtani's clothes.

The suspects then placed Nourtani in Hakan K.'s car. After about a three-hour journey, they bought gasoline from a gas station. They then burned the man's body in the forest. The defendants also disposed of the gasoline canister and the blanket used to transport the body.

After the incident, Hakan K. changed the tires of the vehicle. Enver G. called Nourtani's wife and informed her that her husband did not come to work.

The indictment included the autopsy report from the Forensic Medicine Institute. According to the report, Nourtani's body was burnt to the extent of carbonization up to the chest, abdomen, and knee levels. There were losses in internal organs and bones. He was missing his right kidney and pancreas. His jaw and clavicle were also broken. However, the exact cause of death could not be determined due to burns.

According to the indictment, the motive for Nourtani's murder was "to conceal the accident at the unauthorized mine, to prevent the closure of the illegal mine for financial gain, and to obstruct both judicial and administrative proceedings against them."

The first hearing is scheduled for May 29. (HA/VK)