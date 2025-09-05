Six LeMan magazine staff indicted over 'Muhammad-Moses' cartoon

Six staff members from the LeMan satire magazine are facing prison sentences over a cartoon published in the magazine’s Jun 26 issue, which has led to formal charges of “inciting hatred” and “insulting religious values.”

A court yesterday accepted the prosecutors' indictment seeking prison sentences of up to four years for each suspect.

The cartoon, featured in the magazine's Jun 26 issue, depicted two elderly men identified as Muhammad and Moses floating above a war-torn Middle Eastern city. The figures exchange greetings, with one saying, “Salamun Alaykum, I am Muhammad,” and the other replying, “Aleichem Shalom, I am Moses.” The illustration appeared to reference the conflicts in Gaza, Beirut, Tel Aviv, and Tehran.

Following its publication, a group of radical Islamist demonstrators gathered outside LeMan’s office in İstanbul’s Beyoğlu district in response to calls circulated on social media. Videos posted online showed individuals chanting slogans such as “Long live sharia,” throwing stones, and attempting to force entry into the building. The magazine’s windows and doors were damaged, and some of the attackers allegedly harassed patrons in nearby cafés and bars.

İstanbul prosecutors launched an investigation into the cartoon. Cartoonist Doğan Pehlevan, managing editors Aslan Özdemir and Zafer Aknar, graphic designer Cebrail Okçu, and administrative director Ali Yavuz were arrested and have remained in pre-trial detention since then. All are accused of “openly inciting the public to hatred and hostility.”

A warrant was also issued for the magazine’s owner, Tuncay Akgün, who has been abroad since the incident.

In response to the backlash, LeMan had issued a statement rejecting accusations of anti-Muslim sentiment. It had saif the two men in the cartoon were individuals named Muhammad and Moses, not the prophets. (AEK/VK)