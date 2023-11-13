Six defendants released in the İstiklal bombing case

The second hearing of the trial related to the bombing attack on İstiklal Avenue in İstanbul's Beyoğlu, which took place on November 13, 2022, resulting in the death of 6 people and the injury of 99 others, was held today at the Istanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court.

In the trial, where there are 36 defendants, including 24 in custody, the court decided to release 6 detained defendants. Three detained defendants had been released in the first hearing.

At the hearing in the Istanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court, 12 detained defendants, including Ahlam Albashir, who left the bomb, and their lawyers were present, while other detained defendants connected via the Audio and Video Information System (SEGBIS).

During the trial, defendant Ferhat Habeş, who made a statement, said that he opened a shop after getting married in Turkey and had no problems with anyone in the neighborhood.

Describing his escape from the war in Syria to Turkey, Habeş claimed that he did not know where his parents were, stating that they lived in Syria. Regarding the attackers, he provided information: "Hasan called me and said, 'They are our relatives, our neighbors. Let them stay with you for three days. Nothing will happen; they will go to Europe after three days.' They stayed at my home for 15-20 days, and in the workshop for 50-60 days."

Other detained defendants, given the opportunity to speak during the trial, also requested their release.

The court panel, announcing the interim decision, decided to release the detained defendants Yasir Al Korali, Mahmud Haso, Hatice el-Kurdi, Salih Carkes, Hadir Carkes, and the juvenile offender A.E., taking into account the duration of their detention and the possibility of a change in the nature of the crime.

The panel imposed a travel ban on these released defendants and ruled to continue the detention of the other defendants. It was also decided to send the case to the public prosecutor to prepare the opinion on the file.

What happened?

Six people lost their lives, and 99 others were injured due to the bomb left by Ahlam Albashir exploding on İstanbul's Istiklal Avenue on November 13, 2022.

According to the indictment prepared by the İstanbul Public Prosecutor's Office, it is alleged that the defendants Ahlam Albashir and Bilal el-Hacmaus are special intelligence operatives for the People's Defense Units (YPG)/ Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria, were subjected to special training and instructions by the organization and were sent to Turkey with the explosive materials.

The indictment claims that the defendants illegally entered İstanbul through the network established by the organization and were placed in houses belonging to the organization.

In the indictment, it is stated that the defendant Bilal el-Hacmaus escaped abroad from Edirne, and an arrest warrant was issued, and a request for a red notice was made.

The indictment seeks punishment for the 36 defendants on charges of "undermining the unity of the state and the integrity of the country," "establishing or managing an armed terrorist organization," "being a member of an armed terrorist organization," "intentional killing of a child by bombing," "intentional killing by bombing," "attempted intentional killing by bombing," and "unauthorized possession or exchange of hazardous substances" as well as "human smuggling."

The indictment, which includes 123 plaintiffs, seeks severe penalties for Ahlam Albashir, including aggravated life imprisonment for undermining the unity and integrity of the state, 7 years 6 months to 15 years for being a member of an armed terrorist organization, aggravated life imprisonment for intentionally killing a child by bombing, 5 counts of aggravated life imprisonment for intentional killing by bombing, 1,930 to 2,970 years for attempted intentional killing by bombing 99 people, and 12 to 24 years for unauthorized possession or exchange of hazardous substances, totaling 7 counts of aggravated life imprisonment and 1,949 to 3,009 years of imprisonment.

Three released in Istiklal Avenue bomb attack case

Infographic: The network that organized the İstanbul bomb attack

(AS/PE)