LIFE
Date published: 12 March 2025 11:00
 ~ Modified On: 12 March 2025 11:16
1 min Read

Six apprehended in central Turkey for attempting to sell medieval-era mummy

Gendarmerie units discovered the mummuy during the raid on a house in Niğde.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Six apprehended in central Turkey for attempting to sell medieval-era mummy
The mummy in the living room of the suspect H.G.

Authorities in Niğde's Bor district have detained six suspects attempting to sell a medieval-era mummy, believed to belong to a Christian individual, officials announced.

The the provincial gendarmerie command conducted an operation on Mar 11 in the Kemerhisar town and searched the residence of one of the suspects, identified as H.G., discovering a mummified male figure.

Authorities stated that five additional suspects have been detained and that the investigation is ongoing.

Following the operation, Niğde Governor Cahit Çelik shared footage of the raid on social media, congratulating the law enforcement. "We commend our gendarmerie teams for their dedicated efforts in preserving our country’s cultural heritage and congratulate them on their successful operation. We reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding our historical legacy."

The mummy was determined to belong to a Christian individual from the medieval period, the governor added.

(VK)

