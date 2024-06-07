Sister city protocol between Kadikoy and Petah Tikva in Israel canceled

BDS Turkey, the movement for boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel, has achieved another victory in its struggle to end the “sister city” protocols between various provincial and district municipalities and cities in Israel.

In today's meeting, the Kadıköy Municipality Assembly discussed the cancellation of the “sister city” protocol signed in 2007 with Israel's Petah Tikva Municipality.

In the proposal letter sent to the assembly by the Directorate of Strategy Development and Foreign Relations, the “sister city” protocol signed with Petah Tikva Municipality in 2007 was requested to be re-evaluated “due to the negative developments”.

Kadıköy Municipality Council unanimously decided to terminate the “sister city” protocol.

Previously, the municipalities of Adana and Antalya canceled their "sister city" protocols with the Israeli cities of Beersheba and Bat Yam.

The 'sister city' protocol between Adana and Beersheba canceled

“One of the first places where ethnic cleansing began in Palestine”

BDS Turkey had made an official request to the Kadıköy Municipality to terminate the "sister city" protocol with the municipality in Petah Tikva, “one of the places where the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people first began and which was built on the homes and lands of Palestinians displaced by the first Zionist settlers”.

In Turkey, sister city/sister municipality agreements are currently in force between Izmir Municipality and Tel Aviv Municipality, Edirne Municipality and Bat Yam Municipality, Marmaris Municipality and Ashkelon Municipality.

BDS Turkey called on all these municipalities to terminate their "sister city" protocols.

*BDS Turkey's protest in front of Kadıköy Municipality, March 2, 2024. (Photo: bdsturkiye.org)

What is a sister city? According to the definition in the Union of Municipalities of Turkey, a sister city is a legal and social agreement that aims to promote cultural and commercial ties between two cities, countries, provinces, provinces, provinces, regions and even countries located in geographically and politically distant regions.

(VC/DT)