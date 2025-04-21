Sırrı Süreyya Önder remains in critical condition six days after heart surgery

Deputy parliament speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder remains in critical condition nearly a week after undergoing emergency heart surgery, according to a statement released today by Florence Nightingale Hospital in İstanbul.

The hospital said Önder is currently in his sixth day of intensive care following surgery for a life-threatening aortic dissection, adding, "His condition is still life-threatening and his treatment continues under very high risk."

Doctors performed a planned revision surgery on Apr 19, reopening Önder’s chest to reassess his condition. The surgical area was clean, with no signs of infection or bleeding, the hospital reported. “Most importantly, we observed that the right side of the heart, which showed little to no contraction during the first operation, has now begun to contract visibly though not completely."

The statement noted that a pulse trace is now visible on bedside monitors and Önder’s hemodynamics are stable. However, he continues to receive support from an ECMO device, used for heart and lung assistance, and medication to support heart function.

Despite these developments, Önder remains unconscious and has not regained reflexes to a desired level since his initial hospitalization, the hospital further stated.

Potential brain damage

The hospital's assessment also highlighted ongoing concerns about potential brain damage: “Cerebral blood flow is present, as confirmed by transcranial Doppler. However, neurological assessments are ongoing, and, as stated in our initial announcement, we continue to have serious neurological concerns.”

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, cardiovascular surgeon Prof. Dr. Ertan Sağbaş said, “His neurological condition remains uncertain.”

Önder was hospitalized on the night of Apr 15 after suffering cardiac arrest due to a severe tear in his aorta. He was resuscitated and underwent a complex operation lasting nearly 12 hours. (VK)