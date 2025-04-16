Sırrı Süreyya Önder remains in critical condition after 12-hour surgery

Sırrı Süreyya Önder, deputy speaker of the parliament and a prominent figure in the pro-Kurdish political movement, remains in critical condition following a life-threatening tear in his aorta and a nearly 12-hour surgery, according to a statement issued today by Florence Nightingale Hospital in İstanbul.

Önder was admitted to the hospital at around 10.41 pm local time (GMT+3) on Apr 15, after medical teams responding to an emergency call found him without a pulse and performed cardiac massage en route, said the statement. After approximately 10 minutes of resuscitation efforts, his pulse returned and emergency imaging revealed a type 1 aortic dissection, a serious condition involving a major rupture in the main artery exiting the heart.

The hospital said that at 23.05 pm, Önder again suffered cardiac arrest. He was immediately transferred to the operating room, and surgery began at 23.35 pm. During the operation, doctors discovered the tear extended from the right coronary artery through the entire aorta. A coronary bypass was performed, the aortic valve was replaced, and grafting procedures were completed along the length of the artery.

Despite the technical success of the operation, doctors said the dissection caused impaired function in the right side of the heart. Following the operation, Önder was transferred to the intensive care unit and placed on an ECMO device, a machine that provides heart and lung support. The hospital confirmed that “his condition remains life-threatening.”

Political figures visit and express support

News of Önder’s hospitalization drew a swift response from political leaders. A number of senior members of the pro-Kurdish movement and Önder's loved ones gathered at the hospital, including Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party co-leaders Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları, former HDP co-chair Pervin Buldan, and former HDP deputy Sebahat Tuncel. Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) chair Erkan Baş and other opposition and politicians were seen outside the facility offering support.

İstanbul Governor Davut Gül spent the night at the hospital and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın arrived in the morning.

Önder's loved ones and his party members spent the night outside the hospital. (Tuğçe Yılmaz)

Many political figures shared messages of solidarity on social media. Among them was main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel wrote, “I hope he regains his health soon, returns to his duties, and continues to advocate for peace for everyone,” apparently referring to Önder's role in the ongoing Kurdish peace initiative.

İstanbul's jailed mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, echoed his party leader's sentiment in a social media statement, saying, "I sincerely hope that after a successful treatment process, he will continue his services for brotherhood and peace."

Selahattin Demirtaş, a prominent Kurdish political leader who is also behind bars, relayed a handwritten message through his social media account, where he said, "It's a difficult job to be a peace envoy."

“Beyond any political calculations, you put your heart on the table, but most of the time this is not appreciated. They tear you down, they try to play with your honor. But if you are devoted to peace, you will never give up," he wrote.

Recalling a recent visit by DEM members, including Önder, during which he began experiencing chest pain, Demirtaş wrote, “He turned white, grabbed his heart. We panicked, but he wouldn't let us call an ambulance. He went out into the corridor and got some air. Ahmet Türk and Pervin Buldan and I had tears in our eyes.

"While we were talking about peace in that cramped interview room, Sırrı said with all his kindness, 'We won't die until this peace issue is resolved'.”

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik told A Haber channel, “Even in the most difficult times, he preserved his hope and humor. We wish him a full recovery.”

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli reportedly contacted DEM leaders to express his well wishes and receive updates on Önder’s condition.

Sırrı Süreyya Önder is widely recognized as an important voice in Turkey’s pro-Kurdish political movement. Known for his distinct sense of humor and unique political style, Önder has served in various roles over the years, including as the deputy parliament speaker and member of delegations involved in peace talks with Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Q&A WITH SIRRI SÜREYYA ÖNDER ON KURDISH PEACE TALKS 'We come from a long past, and we are thinking about a long future'

(VK)