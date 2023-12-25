Sırrı Sakık: 'The solution lies in the Parliament; we invite political parties to take responsibility'

During the budget discussions in the Parliament yesterday (December 24), Ağrı deputy Sırrı Sakık, speaking on behalf of the DEM Party Group, addressed the issue of the loss of 12 soldiers in the region of the Turkish Armed Forces' ongoing Operation Claw-Lock in Northern Iraq. Sakık acknowledged that it was a challenging period but emphasized that the Parliament is a forum that should speak and find solutions even in such difficult circumstances.

According to the news from Mezopotamya Agency, Sakık drew attention to a conflict-ridden process that has been ongoing for more than 40 years, stating, "We always feel this pain in our hearts. In the last two days, there have been many interesting words, threats, and rhetoric from this podium. We know that none of these will bring a solution."

Sakık pointed out that the solution lies in the Parliament, but he emphasized that the Parliament has continuously been approving motions for military operations instead. He stated, "We constantly witness speeches and rhetoric that send the poor children of Anatolia to death and trigger the streets. We have been witnessing what has been happening on social media for the past two days. So, if you organize the streets in this way, the streets also echo these sentiments. This situation is a product of the rhetoric in this parliament."

"War is beautiful for those who don't fight"

Sırrı Sakık, reading a social media post made by Lieutenant Alperen Emir from Ankara a week before his death, stated on the Parliament podium, "Do you know what he says, he addresses you, he says: 'War is beautiful for those who don't fight.' He, someone who lost his life in this war, is actually referring to you, to all of you."

Sakık continued his words:

"He is addressing you, saying: 'We, the poor Anatolian children, are going, we are dying.' You, the Parliament, show me, from the past until now, within the forty-year period, has a single one of any MP's children or relatives died? They never die, but the poor Anatolian children are paying the price of the war. You always come out here saying 'homeland, nation,' and you trigger the streets. I say none of you, none of us, have the right to do that."

"In 2013 there was the peace process, we all had hope"

"Saying, 'In 2013, there was a peace process; we all had hope,' Sakık went on to say:

'There was a great Newroz celebration in Diyarbakır, where people advocating for peace from all over Turkey gathered. The manifestos there said, 'Erciyes Mountain will be brothers with Ağrı Mountain,' 'Meriç will be brothers with Tigris,' 'We will build a democratic republic together.' I had also stood on this podium and said to Mr. Erdoğan, 'I don't praise anyone except God, but I praise you for bringing peace to these lands.' I said that that day, and I say it today; we need peace in this land, and no one has the right to otherize each other. You are in the sunset of your life, as Amin Maalouf calls, and so are we. The greatest service we can do to this land is to stop this bloodshed, this violence; if you agree, we are here.'

Emphasizing that the only thing Turkey needs is 'peace,' Sakık said, 'Bridges, residences, palaces, they are all temporary, but if you build peace in this land, you will become the most noble one of this country. Today, we call on this parliament, all of you, the 600 deputies, all political party leaders, to take responsibility."

Loss of 12 soldiers in 24 hours in North Iraq The Ministry of National Defense announced on Saturday (December 24) that 6 soldiers lost their lives in the north of Iraq, and one soldier was injured. The Ministry had also reported that 6 soldiers had lost their lives on Friday. The Ministry of National Defense announced on Saturday (December 24) that 6 soldiers lost their lives in the north of Iraq, and one soldier was injured. The Ministry had also reported that 6 soldiers had lost their lives on Friday. In its statement made on Saturday the Ministry announced that 13 militants were killed in the mentioned conflict and stated that the conflict area remains within the scope of Operation Claw-Lock. "Sudden air operations are also being carried out against identified targets," the statement further said.

(VC/PE)