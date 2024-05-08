TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 8 May 2024 17:14
 ~ Modified On: 8 May 2024 17:15
1 min Read

Singer Kalben detained in 'drug' raid on her house

During her interrogation, Kalben reportedly admitted using the drugs but denied selling them.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

Singer Kalben detained in ‘drug’ raid on her house

Singer Kalben Sağdıç, widely known by her initial name, has been detained during a raid on her residence by the İstanbul narcotics police. She is facing charges of “illegal production, import, or export of narcotics or stimulants.”

During her interrogation, Kalben admitted using the drugs but denied selling them, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

During the search at Kalben’s home, police discovered a total of 15 grams of “skunk,” a type of marijuana.

The raid was captured on camera, revealing that a toy car inside the house contained a package of marijuana. Furthermore, outside the building, police found a jar of marijuana that appeared to have been discarded by Kalben.

The 38-year-old singer gained fame in 2014, after a video of her singing with her guitar went viral on social media during a Sofar Sounds event. Her music incorporates elements of pop, rock, folk, and electronic genres. Kalben is also recognized for her advocacy of women’s rights. (TY/VK)

