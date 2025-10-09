Şık Makas workers defy the Tokat governor’s ban: The resistance continues

More than 800 workers at the CRS Kot factory in Tokat, owned by Şık Makas — one of Turkey’s 500 largest industrial companies — stopped work on Oct. 8, saying they have not been paid for 66 days.

The workers had also gone on strike on Jan 10, 2025, after their wages had not been paid regularly for six months.

According to Hope Union, an independent, grassroots labor union known by Turkish acronym UMUT-SEN, some of the workers have now begun to be dismissed without severance pay. The workers also say they are being pressured to join the Raw Yarn and Textile Workers’ Union (Öz İplik-İş Sen), which is affiliated with the Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions (Hak-İş).

Mehmet Türkmen, chair of the United Textile, Weaving and Leather Workers’ Union (BİRTEK-SEN), and union executives set out for Tokat late at night to show solidarity with the workers. However, shortly after the announcement of the planned meeting, the Tokat Governor’s Office issued a ban at midnight.

Governor’s Office statement

The Tokat Governor’s Office, which has banned demonstrations, marches and outdoor gatherings in the province for three days, released the following statement:

“In accordance with Law No. 2911, and for the purpose of ensuring public order and security, all meetings and demonstrations, press statements, open or closed gatherings, protest actions, rallies, tent installations, sit-ins, stand openings, hunger strikes, commemorations or commemorative visits, hanging of banners, placards and posters, distribution of leaflets and statements, signature tables, torch lighting and carrying, concerts, conferences, panels and similar events to be held throughout the province are banned from 00.01 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2025 to 11.59 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2025 (for a period of three days), except for events approved by the Governor’s Office or district governorates, and programs organized by public institutions and organizations.”

UMUT-SEN: The ban is null and void

In a statement regarding the governor’s decision, UMUT-SEN said:

“The Tokat Governor’s Office imposed a protest ban to protect export champion Ömer Kolunsağ, who has seized the workers’ minimum wages for two months. The purpose of this ban, issued after workers at the CRS Kot factory in Tokat — owned by Şık Makas, one of Turkey’s largest industrial companies — took action over unpaid wages, is clear.

“This ban, imposed to shield employers who prey on workers’ meager wages, is null and void. They have banned such protests hundreds of times, yet workers have defied the bans through their legitimate and direct struggle.”

About Şık Makas Founded in 1939 in Adapazarı, Şık Makas Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. operates as one of Turkey’s largest textile and denim producers. Headquartered in İstanbul, the company specializes in denim production and manufactures for both the domestic market and international markets under its own brand, Cross Jeans. Şık Makas has production facilities in Çorlu, Tekirdağ, in the Tokat Organized Industrial Zone, and in Port Said, Egypt. According to its official website, the company exports approximately 20 million denim products annually. Ranked 384th on the most recent İstanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Turkey’s Top 500 Industrial Enterprises list, Şık Makas operates textile factories across various regions of Turkey with a total workforce of 4,710 employees.

