Shooting attack in front of courthouse in İstanbul

This morning at 11:46, an armed attack took place in front of the C Gate of the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, İstanbul.

As the entrances and exits of the courthouse were closed, İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Şaban Yılmaz and deputy prosecutors conducted an investigation at the scene.

The two assailants were shot dead during the incident and one person injured later died in the hospital.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya made a statement on his social media account, stating, "Today at 11:46, an attempted attack was made on the checkpoint in front of the C Gate of İstanbul's Çağlayan Courthouse. Two assailants, one female and one male, were captured dead. Five people, including three police officers, were injured."

In his second statement, Minister Yelikaya also said, "Today, a terrorist attack attempt was made on the checkpoint in front of the C Gate of the Çağlayan Courthouse. It has been determined that the traitors named E.Y. and P.B. who were neutralized are members of the DHKP/C terrorist organization. While the terrorists attempting the attack were neutralized, 6 people, including 3 police officers and 3 citizens, were injured. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

The individuals involved in the attack were identified as members of the DHKP/C terrorist organization Pınar Birkoç and Emrah Yayla.

Sözcü daily newspaper reporter Kardelen Kocatürk stated that the suspicious package at the courthouse was examined by bomb disposal investigation teams, and it was determined that the package contained clothing. Bomb disposal teams also conducted on-site inspections. Reporter Ali Selim Yaman added that no bomb was found as a result of the inspection.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, also via social media, condemned the armed attack on the security checkpoint at the Istanbul Çağlayan Courthouse. He thanked the heroic police officers who neutralized the two suspects and wished a speedy recovery to the injured police officers and citizens. He also stated that the judicial investigation initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is ongoing in multiple aspects.

President and Chairperson of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in the afternoon that one of the injured individuals taken to the hospital after the attack had passed away. (AS/PE)