TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 6 February 2024 13:21
 ~ Modified On: 6 February 2024 15:17
2 min Read

Shooting attack in front of courthouse in İstanbul

Interior MinisterYerlikaya stated that today at 11:46, an attack was carried out at the checkpoint in front of the C Gate of the İstanbul Çağlayan Courthouse. He mentioned that one female and one male assailant were killed, and 3 police officers and 6 other individuals were injured. He also stated that the assailants were members of the DHKP/C organization. President Erdoğan announced that one person injured in the attack died in hospital.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Shooting attack in front of courthouse in İstanbul

This morning at 11:46, an armed attack took place in front of the C Gate of the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, İstanbul.

As the entrances and exits of the courthouse were closed, İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Şaban Yılmaz and deputy prosecutors conducted an investigation at the scene.

The two assailants were shot dead during the incident and one person injured later died in the hospital.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya made a statement on his social media account, stating, "Today at 11:46, an attempted attack was made on the checkpoint in front of the C Gate of İstanbul's Çağlayan Courthouse. Two assailants, one female and one male, were captured dead. Five people, including three police officers, were injured."

In his second statement, Minister Yelikaya also said, "Today, a terrorist attack attempt was made on the checkpoint in front of the C Gate of the Çağlayan Courthouse. It has been determined that the traitors named E.Y. and P.B. who were neutralized are members of the DHKP/C terrorist organization. While the terrorists attempting the attack were neutralized, 6 people, including 3 police officers and 3 citizens, were injured. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

The individuals involved in the attack were identified as members of the DHKP/C terrorist organization Pınar Birkoç and Emrah Yayla.

Sözcü daily newspaper reporter Kardelen Kocatürk stated that the suspicious package at the courthouse was examined by bomb disposal investigation teams, and it was determined that the package contained clothing. Bomb disposal teams also conducted on-site inspections. Reporter Ali Selim Yaman added that no bomb was found as a result of the inspection.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, also via social media, condemned the armed attack on the security checkpoint at the Istanbul Çağlayan Courthouse. He thanked the heroic police officers who neutralized the two suspects and wished a speedy recovery to the injured police officers and citizens. He also stated that the judicial investigation initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is ongoing in multiple aspects.

President and Chairperson of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in the afternoon that one of the injured individuals taken to the hospital after the attack had passed away. (AS/PE)   

çağlayan courthouse Ali Yerlikaya armed attack
Back to Top