Shepherd killed by landmine explosion in Hakkari

Bedrettin Düzen, a 32-year-old shepherd, was killed by a landmine explosion in the Doskî Valley region of Yüksekova district in the eastern province of Hakkari.

Düzen was grazing his animals when he stepped on a landmine, resulting in severe injuries. He was transported to a hospital in Hakkari, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary autopsy confirmed that Düzen's death was caused by a landmine explosion.

Ergün Canan, head of the Hakkari Bar Association, clarified to bianet that the exploded device was a remnant of war, contrary to initial reports of an 'object explosion.'

Referring to the preliminary autopsy report, Canan emphasized that Düzen had not touched any object. He detailed the extent of Düzen's injuries, stating that both of his legs were severed, his torso was fragmented, and his internal organs were damaged.

Canan further noted that the incident occurred in a non-restricted area, situated between two village borders.

"Sheep were killed by a landmine two weeks ago"

Canan mentioned that the explosion occurred in a frequently visited area by local herders. Two weeks prior, eight sheep were killed by a landmine explosion in the same vicinity.

"The local population's primary livelihood is livestock, and these mountainous areas are essential for grazing. There is no official restriction in the region, but it appears to be mined. We do not know who planted these mines or when, but they pose a significant threat to the locals.

"The state is constitutionally obligated to ensure the safety of its citizens. Turkey must adhere to international agreements it has signed and carry out mine clearance.

"A few months ago, women were in the area collecting herbs for cheese-making. We consider it fortunate that no lives were lost then. Urgent action is needed to clear the mines."

As of now, the Hakkari Governor's Office has not issued any statements regarding the incident.

ERWs in Turkey

Turkey has over one million landmines scattered across 3,520 areas, mostly in the Kurdish-populated eastern and southeastern regions, where there has been armed conflict between Kurdish militants and the army for nearly four decades. The provinces known to have landmines include Ardahan, Kars, Iğdır, Ağrı, Van, Bitlis, Siirt, Şırnak, Hakkâri, Batman, Mardin, Diyarbakır, Urfa, Dersim, Bingöl, Antep, and Hatay. (RT/VK)