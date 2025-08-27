Sexual misconduct allegations target over 100 in Turkey's cultural sector as survivors speak out online

More than 100 men in Turkey's arts and entertainment industry have been accused of harassment and sexual assault in a wave of social media revelations echoing the #MeToo movement.

The allegations come from women and LGBTI+s who say the accused used their positions of power within the sector to commit misconduct.

Those named include photographers, musicians, actors, and prominent cultural figures. Following the revelations, several organizations and collaborators have publicly severed ties with the accused individuals.

One of the most high-profile cases involves Gökhan Özoğuz, lead singer of Athena, one of Turkey’s most well-known rock bands. One woman claimed that when she shared a selfie from a concert where she was near the front of the stage and tagged Özoğuz, he then messaged her, asking for nude photos and inviting her to his hotel. At the time, the woman was in her early 20s and Özoğuz was in his 40s.

After the allegations, a past social media post by Özoğuz resurfaced, in which he expressed support for actor Ozan Güven, who received a prison sentence in June for assaulting his then-girlfriend in a 2020 case. In the post, Özoğuz had written “Ozan Güven is not alone.”

Among the high-profile names accused is comedian Mesut Süre. Multiple women have alleged that Süre harassed them and attempted sexual assault over a period spanning a decade.

Following the allegations, producers of his popular YouTube show İlişki Testi (“Relationship Test with Mesut Süre”) announced they were cutting ties with the comedian. The show’s social media account began sharing the statements of women who came forward.

Writer and podcast producer Tuluğ Özlü also took to social media to publish testimonies sent to her, which included claims of non-consensual physical contact and inappropriate advances by Süre.

Süre denied the allegations and said he would pursue legal action against those who made them.

'Undressed auditions'

One of the cases involves İstanbul’s Oda Tiyatrosu, a theater collective, where a male director has been accused of exploiting young actors. The Actors’ Union issued a statement addressing the reports, saying it received complaints that the director had acted unethically during audition and rehearsal processes.

“Some young actors were threatened that they would not find work elsewhere if they didn’t comply with the director’s demands,” the union said, which reportedly included actors undressing during casting and rehearsal.

“These situations create a cycle where actors feel isolated, powerless, and often forced into silence,” the statement continued. “Such violations are not only individual but also systemic. Silence perpetuates this cycle, while resistance and solidarity can break it.”

The union encouraged those affected to come forward, saying, “You are not alone. Knowing that others have had similar experiences is the first step toward breaking this cycle. Don’t hesitate to report any boundary violations to the Actors’ Union. A safe, transparent, and supportive stage environment is only possible through collective effort.”

Another case involved Kültigin Kağan Akbulut, founder and editor-in-chief of the online culture platform Argonotlar. A social media user alleged that Akbulut repeatedly tried to kiss them, made unwanted physical contact, and engaged in verbal harassment.

Argonotlar issued a statement saying Akbulut admitted to the accusations. “Even if he apologized, we know that apology alone is not enough,” the statement read. “With his consent, we decided he would step down from all duties related to the publication.”

The platform also said it would part ways with other contributors accused of misconduct and announced it had sought support from various associations to ensure a fair process based on feminist principles. A decision on the future of the publication is expected in the coming days.

The Turkish branch of the International Association of Art Critics (AICA) announced that, in addition to Kültigin Kağan Akbulut, critics Murat Alat, Oğuz Karayemiş, and Ahmet Ergenç, who have also faced sexual harassment allegations, have been referred to the association’s ethics committee. (VK)