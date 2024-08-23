Several detained in raids on DEM Party in İstanbul

Police conducted raids targeting the Esenyurt district organization of the pro-Kurdish Halkların Eşitlik ve Demokrasi (DEM) Party, resulting in the arrest of several individuals, including the district co-chairs, Rojda Yılmaz and Abdullah Arın.

The exact reasons for the detentions have not yet been disclosed.

A similar police operation targeted the party's Esenyurt branch on Feb 20, ahead of the local elections, resulting in the detention of then co-chairs, Bahar Karataş and Fatih Ergün, who were eventually jailed. (VK)