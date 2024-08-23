TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 23 August 2024 13:14
 ~ Modified On: 23 August 2024 13:15
1 min Read

Several detained in raids on DEM Party in İstanbul

Co-chairs of the party’s Esenyurt district organization are among the detained.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Several detained in raids on DEM Party in İstanbul
MA

Police conducted raids targeting the Esenyurt district organization of the pro-Kurdish Halkların Eşitlik ve Demokrasi (DEM) Party, resulting in the arrest of several individuals, including the district co-chairs, Rojda Yılmaz and Abdullah Arın.

The exact reasons for the detentions have not yet been disclosed.

A similar police operation targeted the party's Esenyurt branch on Feb 20, ahead of the local elections, resulting in the detention of then co-chairs, Bahar Karataş and Fatih Ergün, who were eventually jailed. (VK)

DEM Party
