Seventy-two hate attacks killed 5 people in Turkey in eight months

The Human Rights Foundation of Turkey (TİHV/HRFT) released a report today documenting incidents of discriminatory, racist, and hate-fueled physical and verbal attacks that occurred across the country between Jan 1 and Sep 1.

According to the report, at least 72 verbal or physical attacks were recorded during the eight-month period. Among these, 29 targeted refugees and foreign nationals, 13 were directed at Kurds, 12 at LGBTI+s, 7 at ethnic and religious minorities or people expressing religious views, and 11 at other groups.

Five people lost their lives in the attacks, including two refugees, one person expressing religious views, one member of an ethnic/religious minority, and one LGBTI+ person. At least 26 people were injured.

Anti-refugee violence in Kayseri

One of the most significant incidents occurred in Kayseri, central Turkey, where a Syrian refugee was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child in August. Following the incident, a series of attacks targeted the local refugee community. As a result, at least 24 businesses closed, and more than 3,000 refugees fled the city.

The Interior Ministry reported that 1,065 individuals were detained over the attacks. Of these, 28 were arrested, while 187 were released under judicial control measures.

Ill-treatment and torture

The report identifies at least 45 discriminatory, racist, or hate-motivated actions targeting Kurds, LGBTI+s, and refugees by official institutions.

Three refugees lost their lives following actions of law enforcement and other state agencies, including one who died after deportation. At least 661 individuals were subjects to torture and ill-treatment, including 59 refugees.

Pride marches and Newroz

The report points to several instances of celebrations, such as Newroz celebrations and Pride marches, that were met with police violence.

A total of 32 peaceful gatherings were disrupted by law enforcement, leading to the detention of at least 602 people, many of whom were subjected to torture or ill-treatment. Of those detained, 40 were arrested, while 66 were released under judicial control, and one was placed under house arrest.

During Pride Month and Trans Pride Week, police disrupted eight peaceful protests, resulting in the detention of at least 56 people. The individuals faced charges of "resisting police," "insult," and "minor assault." Six of those detained were later released under judicial control.

During Newroz celebrations and election rallies organized by Kurdish groups, police detained at least 498 people, including children, on charges such as "making propaganda for a terrorist organization" and "violating the law on demonstrations." Ten of those detained were arrested, while 51 were released under judicial control.

Crackdown on Kurdish events

The report also documents multiple incidents where individuals were arrested for dancing to Kurdish music at weddings or on the streets.

In seven separate events across cities such as Mersin, Ağrı, Siirt, and İstanbul, a total of 48 people, including musicians and event organizers, were detained for "making terrorist propaganda." Among those, 30 were arrested, while nine were released under judicial control, and one was placed under house arrest. Four individuals were sentenced to 1 year and 3 months in prison for the same charge.

'Erosion of the rule of law'

The TİHV expressed concern over the increasing use of discriminatory and hate-filled rhetoric, which it claims is being normalized by authorities. It criticized what it described as a permissive attitude by politicians and law enforcement in response to violent incidents, such as those in Kayseri, arguing that such an approach legitimizes violence within society.

“This concerning aggression and the legitimizing attitude of public authorities are clear manifestations of the structural violence that defines political and social relationships in the country,” the group stated. "This is not limited to refugees and asylum seekers but affects a much wider spectrum of society.”

The report concludes by warning that the state’s choice to maintain public order through violence and oppression undermines the rule of law and erodes the foundations of a democratic society. (VK)