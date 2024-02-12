Seventeen detained for Saturday's armed attack during AKP election campaign in İstanbul

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya provided information regarding the armed attack on Saturday (February 10) during the election campaign of Aziz Yeniay, the AKP candidate for Küçükçekmece Municipality.

Yerlikaya stated, "17 individuals have been detained in operations conducted at 57 separate addresses. Additionally, 3 unlicensed firearms were seized, and our operations are ongoing."

Yerlikaya stated in the briefing at the İstanbul Police Headquarters in Vatan Campus on Sunday that a citizen was severely injured in the armed attack in Küçükçekmece.

Minister Yerlikaya emphasized that, as with previous elections, the Ministry of Interior has taken all necessary precautions with great sensitivity to ensure that the Local Administration General Elections on March 31st are conducted in peace and security, and they will continue to do so.

What happened? During the election campaign of AKP Küçükçekmece Municipality Mayor candidate Aziz Yeniay on February 10, a person was severely injured in an armed attack. According to the report by Anadolu Agency, while Yeniay was visiting an association in Kanarya Neighborhood, unidentified individuals arrived at the scene in a white vehicle around 16:30 and opened fire with long-barreled firearms and pistols. As a result of the attack, 32-year-old E.G.D. was severely injured, and some nearby buildings and vehicles were also hit by bullets. Seventeen empty shells were found at the scene, and the footage from MOBESE cameras is being examined by a team of 150 people. The public prosecutor and crime scene investigation teams conducted examinations in the area where the attack took place. Küçükçekmece Public Prosecutor's Office announced the initiation of an investigation into the incident: "An investigation has been immediately launched by our Public Prosecutor's Office upon the injury of a citizen as a result of gunfire from the corner of the street where Mr. Aziz Yeniay, the AK Party candidate for Küçükçekmece Municipality, was conducting election campaign activities in an association in Kanarya Neighborhood. The assigned Public Prosecutor continues his examinations at the scene."

