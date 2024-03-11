Seventeen arrested in Urfa

In Suruç district of Urfa, 17 individuals who were detained during house raids on March 6 were arrested yesterday evening (March 9).

As part of the operation coordinated by the Şanlıurfa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and conducted by the Gendarmerie Counter-Terrorism Department, Provincial Gendarmerie Command, and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Regional Directorate, the detainees completed their procedures at the gendarmerie.

According to a report on the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), the suspects, who were referred to the courthouse, were arrested by the magistrate before whom they were brought.

As reported by Mezopotamya Agency, the 17 individuals, reiterating the statements they gave at the gendarmerie, were arrested on charges of "being a member of an organization," citing secret witness statements.

Following the arrest decision, a considerable number of citizens and DEM Party members gathered in front of the courthouse, expressing their reaction to the decision with the slogan, "Pressures cannot intimidate us." (TY/VK)