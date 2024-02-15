TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 15 February 2024 09:59
 ~ Modified On: 15 February 2024 10:03
1 min Read

Seven detained in connection to heap leach collapse in İliç

The justice minister has provided an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the incident.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
The investigation into the landslide in the heap leach area at the Çöpler Gold Mine in İliç, Erzincan, continues, led by the Republic Prosecutor's Office.

As part of this, seven suspects in managerial and administrative positions at Anagold Mining, the company operating the gold mine, have been taken into custody.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, in a statement on his social media account yesterday, mentioned that the investigation is being conducted by four public prosecutors:

"As part of the judicial investigation, an expert committee consisting of 7 specialists in the fields of environment, mining, geology, occupational health, chemistry, construction, and agriculture is diligently examining the causes and responsibilities of the landslide. The investigation is being conducted meticulously in accordance with the expert report." (AS/VK)

Erzincan gold mine iliç
The wait continues for workers trapped under the soil in İliç gold mine
Today 16:34
Minister at İliç gold mine: 'We would need at least 400,000 trucks if we were to remove it'
Today 13:57
Minister: No hazardous waste has reached Euphrates River
Today 09:54
Cihaner on the landslide in İliç gold mine: 'Unfortunately, it was clear this would happen'
13 February 2024
