Seven detained in connection to heap leach collapse in İliç

The investigation into the landslide in the heap leach area at the Çöpler Gold Mine in İliç, Erzincan, continues, led by the Republic Prosecutor's Office.

As part of this, seven suspects in managerial and administrative positions at Anagold Mining, the company operating the gold mine, have been taken into custody.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, in a statement on his social media account yesterday, mentioned that the investigation is being conducted by four public prosecutors:

"As part of the judicial investigation, an expert committee consisting of 7 specialists in the fields of environment, mining, geology, occupational health, chemistry, construction, and agriculture is diligently examining the causes and responsibilities of the landslide. The investigation is being conducted meticulously in accordance with the expert report." (AS/VK)