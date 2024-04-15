Seven arrested in deadly cable car accident in Antalya

An April 12 cable car accident in Antalya, southern Turkey, resulted in one death and seven injuries. Following the incident, an investigation led by the Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has led to the arrest of five out of fourteen suspects.

Among the arrested is the mayor of Antalya’s Kepez district, Mesut Kocagöz, the former board chair of ANET Inc., the company operating the cable car. The current acting board chair and vice chair of the company, the owner of the maintenance company and an occupational specialist have also been arrested.

The suspects, including Mayor Mesut Kocagöz, A.B.S., O.E., S.T., and S.Y., have been charged with "negligence leading to death and injury." The remaining eight suspects have been released on judicial control measures, while R.T. has been released by the prosecutor's office.

What happened?

During the busy period of the Ramadan holiday, a pole collapsed at 5.28 p.m. on Friday, striking a cabin. The accident claimed one life and injured seven people, including two children. Subsequently, 184 individuals in 24 cabins were left suspended in the air.

Rescue operations continued throughout the night with helicopters equipped with night vision. The concerted efforts of seven helicopters, 87 vehicles, and approximately 500 personnel over 22.5 hours resulted in the successful rescue of all individuals trapped in the cabins.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety measures in place at such tourist attractions and the maintenance of public transportation facilities. (HA/VK)