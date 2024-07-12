Sentence reduced for ‘good conduct’ in longstanding child murder case

In a child murder case that has been ongoing for over two decades, the İstanbul Regional Court of Justice has issued a controversial ruling, applying reduction on the sentence of the perpetrator.

Hande Çinkitaş, 12, was murdered in her home on January 4, 2001, in İstanbul’s Kadıköy district. After years of legal battles and no convictions, new DNA evidence in 2020 led to a renewed indictment against her father, Nezih Ç., and stepmother, Şehnaz Ç., for "deliberate killing by monstrous motive or tormenting a relative of the lower lineage." Nezih Ç.’s DNA was found in the sharp edge of the knife used in the murder.

Despite the new evidence, the İstanbul Anadolu 2nd Heavy Penal Court initially acquitted both defendants.

Hande’s mother, Handan Yılmazer, challenged the decision, leading to a life sentence for Nezih Ç. from the İstanbul 1st Regional Court of Justice while Şehnaz Ç.’s acquittal was upheld.

The appellate court initially sentenced Nezhih Ç. To aggravated life imprisonment, but reduced the sentence to life imprisonment citing the defendant’s ‘good conduct.’

It also ordered judicial control measures rather than the arrest of Nezih Ç., which means his release. He has been given a travel ban restricting him to İstanbul.

'Is this justice?'

Yılmazer, the mother, criticized this decision, saying, “A life sentence is given but he is not arrested. Some should explain the reason for this. Is this justice?”

The family’s lawyer, Hasan Kocabet, also criticized the decision, who argued that the penalty and precautionary decisions are inconsistent.

"If you sentence a man to life imprisonment, he should immediately go to prison from the courtroom,” said the lawyer. “We believe the court's decision is erroneous, especially considering the nature of the crime where a 12-year-old girl was monstrously killed by her father."

Nezih and Şehnaz Ç. each have so far served only 3 months in prison, noted the lawyer. (EMK/VK)