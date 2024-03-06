sendika.org responds to threats website receives after republishing Charlie Hebdo news

sendika.org editor Derya Saadet, speaking at a press meeting held today (March 6), stated that they would pursue legal avenues in response to the targeting by Yeni Akit newspaper and Free Cause Partisi (HÜDA-PAR) over the Charlie Hebdo news from nine years ago, which they republished after the Constitutional Court (AYM) lifted the access ban on a series of publications including them.

"Cyber lynching campaign"

Speaking at the Press Workers Union (Basın-İş) office in Elmadağ, İstanbul, Saadet emphasized that they wanted to make today's statement before taking any legal action, stating, "We will not remain silent in the face of reactionary threats."

Saadet described the events as a "cyber lynching campaign," stating that it began after a post by social media account named Daily Islamist, with a provocative note saying, "The Constitutional Court considers insulting the Prophet Muhammad as 'freedom of expression!'"

Basın-İş Board Member İzel Sezer, speaking at the press release, stated that the power behind the targeting of journalists comes from the political authority.

Sezer highlighted that journalists have not been targeted for the first time and emphasized that there have been cases with detrimental consequences. She said, "We stand up for anyone targeted due to freedom of expression. We will continue to stand against any attempt made against both our profession and our members."

Sezer also called for journalists to organize themselves.

What happened?

The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo came under attack on January 7, 2015, following a propaganda campaign based on allegations of insulting the Prophet Muhammad. Jihadist militants stormed the magazine's office in Paris, killing 12 people and injuring 11 others.

Following the massacre, the magazine released an issue with the headline "Everything is forgiven" and depicted Muhammad shedding tears while holding a sign that reads "Je suis Charlie" ("I am Charlie").

The magazine's content, including the Charlie Hebdo publications, was translated into Turkish and published on various digital and print platforms, including sendika.org. However, these publications were subsequently blocked by court orders.

The Constitutional Court (AYM) recently ruled that the access bans, including those on the Charlie Hebdo publications, constituted a violation of freedom of expression. When the access ban was lifted, sendika.org republished the relevant news.

Initially, the Daily Islamist account on X targeted sendika.org with a provocative note stating, "The Constitutional Court considers insulting the Prophet Muhammad as 'freedom of expression!'" This post was widely circulated with hundreds of aggressive and threatening responses. Yeni Akit then reported on the issue, publishing the names of the members of the Editorial and Advisory Boards listed on sendika.org's masthead.

Yeni Akit columnist Taha Emre Özdemir continued to target sendika.org in his article titled "Who will stop sendika.org's disrespect for religion?" also targeting Basın-İş who showed support for sendika.org through a social media post.

HÜDA-Par General Secretary Şehzade Demir also criticized sendika.org's news in a press release at the Parliament, stating that "our spiritual values are still unprotected" and citing the lifting of the access ban on sendika.org's news as an example. Demir claimed that the news insulted beliefs and spiritual values, urging political parties in the Parliament to take action. (HA/PE)