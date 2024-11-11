TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 11 November 2024 10:54
 ~ Modified On: 11 November 2024 10:54
1 min Read

Security officer shoots passenger after argument at İstanbul train station

The officer has been taken into custody.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

Security officer shoots passenger after argument at İstanbul train station
AA/file

A security officer at a station of İstanbul’s Marmaray commuter rail line shot a passenger in the leg following an argument that escalated into a physical altercation, Anadolu Agengy (AA) reported.

The incident occurred at the Bostancı station in the Kadıköy district, near the station’s turnstile area, where security officer M.T. became involved in a dispute with a passenger identified as A.A. After the confrontation intensified, M.T. reportedly drew his gun and shot A.A. in the leg.

Emergency responders and police were dispatched to the scene. Following initial treatment on-site, A.A. was transported to the hospital, where medical staff confirmed that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Security officer M.T. was taken into police custody. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
