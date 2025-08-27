TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 27 August 2025 14:03
 ~ Modified On: 27 August 2025 14:07
1 min Read

Security cordon set up for Mediterranean monk seal resting on Datça beach

After determining that the animal was resting, authorities set up a security cordon along the shoreline.

Enlarge Image
Photos: AA

A Mediterranean monk seal spotted on the coast of Datça, Muğla, drew attention from residents, prompting authorities to secure the area to allow the animal to rest, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The seal was first seen on Gerence beach by swimmers who, noticing it lying still, feared it might be sick or injured. They informed the District Agriculture and Forestry Directorate and the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

After an inspection, officials determined that the animal was not in distress but had come ashore simply to rest.

Due to growing public interest, the seal moved from Palamutbükü to Gerence beach. To ensure its safety and prevent disturbance, gendarmerie units set up a security cordon along the shoreline.

The animal’s condition is being monitored by the Underwater Research Society’s Mediterranean Seal Research Group (SAD-AFAG). (TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
animals wildlife
