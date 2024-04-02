TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 2 April 2024 16:17
 ~ Modified On: 2 April 2024 16:19
1 min Read

Second-placed candidate to be mandated in Van

The provincial election board has decided that DEM's winning candidate was not eligible for election.

BIA News Desk
Second-placed candidate to be mandated in Van

The Van Provincial Election Board has completed its investigation into the annulment of Abdullah Zeydan's mandate as the Mayor of Van, who won March 31 elections.

Following an examination prompted by a complaint from AKP candidate Abdulahat Arvas, the Provincial Election Board ruled that Zeydan was not eligible for election.

The Board decided to award the mandate to Abdulahat Arvas, who received the second-highest number of votes.

A dissenting opinion from the President of the Provincial Election Board can be appealed within three days of the decision. (RT/VK)

2024 local elections
DEM condemns 'unlawful' attempts to oust elected mayor in Van
2 April 2024
/haber/dem-condemns-unlawful-attempts-to-oust-elected-mayor-in-van-293770
