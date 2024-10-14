TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 14 October 2024 11:08
 ~ Modified On: 14 October 2024 11:34
1 min Read

Search for missing student Rojin Kabaiş enters 17th day in Van

The 21-year-old woman went missing after leaving her dormitory. Her headscarf was found near Lake Van a week ago.

BIA News Desk

Search for missing student Rojin Kabaiş enters 17th day in Van
Search teams have concentrated their efforts in the area where Kabaiş's headscarf was found. (AA)

Rojin Kabaiş, 21, a university student in the eastern province of Van, has been missing for 17 days.

A child development student at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, Kabaiş was last seen on Sep 27 when he left her dormitory. Her friends reported her missing to the police the following day. On Oct 10, Kabaiş’s cell phone and several personal belongings were discovered along the shores of Lake Van, raising concerns about her whereabouts.

Search efforts have involved police, gendarmerie, and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), along with volunteer rescue teams. These efforts are supported by divers, cadaver dogs and aerial imagery.

Search teams have focused their efforts around the area between the place where Kabaiş’s headscarf was found, near the Bardakçı village, and the university campus. However, no new leads have emerged since her belgongings were found.

As the search for Kabaiş continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. (VK)

Istanbul
Rojin Kabaiş missing woman
related news
Body of missing woman in Batman found in dam waters in Hasankeyf
12 February 2024
/haber/body-of-missing-woman-in-batman-found-in-dam-waters-in-hasankeyf-291734
It's been 1,000 days since Gülistan Doku went missing
30 September 2022
/haber/it-s-been-1-000-days-since-gulistan-doku-went-missing-267885
