Search for missing student Rojin Kabaiş enters 17th day in Van

Rojin Kabaiş, 21, a university student in the eastern province of Van, has been missing for 17 days.

A child development student at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, Kabaiş was last seen on Sep 27 when he left her dormitory. Her friends reported her missing to the police the following day. On Oct 10, Kabaiş’s cell phone and several personal belongings were discovered along the shores of Lake Van, raising concerns about her whereabouts.

Search efforts have involved police, gendarmerie, and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), along with volunteer rescue teams. These efforts are supported by divers, cadaver dogs and aerial imagery.

Search teams have focused their efforts around the area between the place where Kabaiş’s headscarf was found, near the Bardakçı village, and the university campus. However, no new leads have emerged since her belgongings were found.

As the search for Kabaiş continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. (VK)