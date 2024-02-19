Search and rescue efforts continue for the personnel of sunken ship in Marmara Sea

The ongoing search and rescue operations for the cargo ship that sank after taking on water southwest of İmrali Island in the Sea of Marmara revealed the starboard corridor during the seventh dive into the wreckage.

In the efforts related to the ship identified at a depth of 51 meters off Kurşunlu Neighborhood in Karacabey district of Bursa, 852 personnel are involved, utilizing imaging devices to determine the vessel's position on the seabed.

Governor Mahmut Demirtaş of Bursa stated that lateral scanning sonar devices are being used for area scanning, mentioning, "Dive operations with underwater imaging robots continue at suspected points. We are persistently working in the field with all the resources provided by the state for our missing crew."

Additionally, a 21-person marine police team deployed from Bursa, Yalova, and Çanakkale supports the operations. Throughout the day, the team conducts reconnaissance with four boats, utilizing an Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (ROV) for imaging and scanning.

On February 17, divers from the Naval Forces Command retrieved the lifeless body of 33-year-old Zeynep Kılınç, who worked as a chef on the ship, during two dives. (AS/VK)