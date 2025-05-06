As the conflict in Gaza and escalating attacks on Yemen intensify, seafarers working in commercial shipping off the coast of Yemen find themselves stranded in increasingly perilous conditions, with little attention from the international community or shipping companies.

Since Oct 31, 2023, Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement, also known as the Houthis, has seized and targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea they claim are linked to Israeli interests.

These actions, including the use of kamikaze drones and missiles, are a stated response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The United States launched retaliatory strikes on Yemen starting Dec 18, 2023, citing threats to global maritime security.

More recently, Israel has also attacked Yemen.

‘Seafarers in danger’

Highlighting the growing risks to maritime workers, the Maritime Workers Platform hung a banner today from the Söğütlüçeşme Metrobus Bridge in İstanbul’s Kadıköy district reading, “Seafarers in danger, the US and Israel are bombing Yemen.”

In a written statement, the platform declared that workers had been abandoned in the midst of war and insisted, “Seafarers will not pay the price of war.”

Condemning the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the US’s support for Israel, the platform warned, “The same US is now dropping bombs over Yemen and targeting its ports.

"These attacks are not only killing Yemeni civilians but also endangering the lives of thousands of seafarers trapped on vessels.”

‘Capitalism leads to war and death’

Speaking to bianet, platform member Onur Özkaya drew parallels with past conflicts in Ukraine, Russia, and Libya.

“Today, seafarers anchored off Yemen are being kept at the edge of death. Defenseless and unarmed, these workers are trapped between US imperialist aggression and Houthi armed pressure,” he said.

Özkaya criticized the shipping industry for knowingly placing crews at risk. “Even though the risks of war are clear, shipowners are sending seafarers into danger because of high freight rates.

"Workers’ lives are being used as military leverage, bargaining chips, and political blackmail. Capitalism has brought humanity to a point of war and death.”

He added, “International maritime organizations remain silent. Shipowners are unresponsive. But we will not stay silent. This system feeds on war, while we will always advocate for a dignified life.”

About the Maritime Workers Platform

Founded in 2017, the Maritime Workers Platform is an independent organization of shipping sector workers based on equal participation and solidarity.

Rejecting traditional leadership structures, the platform describes itself as “a collective built through direct democracy, without executive committees, leaders, or background managers.”

It advocates for seafarers to speak for themselves against the insecurity, exploitation, and violence they face in the industry.