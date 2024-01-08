Sea-cross ceremonies held in İstanbul's Balat, Kadıköy, Beşiktaş and Bakırköy

The 2024th anniversary of the baptism of Jesus, according to the Christian faith, was celebrated on Saturday (January 6) with a ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate and a sea-cross ceremony on the shores of the Golden Horn.

This year, simultaneous ceremonies were also organized in the Bakırköy, Beşiktaş, and Kadıköy districts of İstanbul.

Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the ceremony held at the Church of St. George within the Fener Greek Patriarchate. The service began at 09:00 in the morning, featuring prayers and the lighting of candles.

Stefanos Kaselakis, the leader of the Radical Left Coalition (SYRIZA) of Greece, also attended the ceremony held at the church.

"I am very happy"

Those who participated in the service with Bartholomew later walked to the shores of the Golden Horn. Patriarch Bartholomew tossed a cross into the water from there. Around 50 people, including women, jumped into the sea to retrieve the cross. The person who successfully retrieved the cross from the sea was Kostas Kypros.

According to the news from the Anadolu Agency, Kypros, who stated that he came from Alexandroupoli, Greece, said, "I am very happy. I wish the best for everyone. I decided to dive for the cross. I was lucky to retrieve the cross."

"A first in Moda after 45 years"

A similar ceremony to the one in Balat, where maritime police took security measures, was also organized simultaneously in Kadıköy, Bakırköy, and Beşiktaş.

Journalist Mehveş Evin made the following post: "For the first time in 45 years, a sea-cross ceremony was held in Moda. It was wonderful to witness this moment, Merry Christmas neighbors!"

Moda'da 45 yıl sonra ilk kez denizden haç çıkarma töreni yapıldı. Bu ana tanık olmak çok güzeldi, mutlu Noeller komşular! pic.twitter.com/vWNQuTgWVx — Mehveş Evin (@mehvesevin) January 6, 2024

Sea-cross ceremonies are also held in Bulgaria and Greece.

(EMK/PE)