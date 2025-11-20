SDF commander Mazloum Abdi 'may visit Turkey soon,' says MP

The sixth Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025) convened on Nov 18 in Duhok in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.

The high-level gathering drew the participation of KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, as well as numerous political leaders, diplomats, and academics.

Among the most notable presences were Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES). In their speeches, both leaders specifically emphasized that the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in Syria does not pose a threat to Turkey and expressed their support for the ongoing Kurdish peace process in the country.

Cengiz Çandar, an MP from Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party who also jonined the event described their attendance as "a highly important diplomatic and political development."

“Both of them emphasized that they are working to implement the Mar 10 Agreement signed with Damascus before the end of the year. They said they are willing to visit Turkey for this purpose, harbor no hostile intentions toward anyone, and have only carried arms to protect their people," Çandar told bianet. "Their high-level reception in Duhok was interpreted as a sign that the KRG may be preparing to launch diplomatic initiatives with both Damascus and Ankara."

Çandar noted that both Abdi and Ahmed, as well as Masrour Barzani, expressed their strong support for Turkey’s ongoing domestic process.

Çandar said he had a chance to meet with Abdi and Ahmed during the forum, adding, “They are expecting an invitation from Turkey. It would not be surprising to see them in Turkey in the near future.”

‘The key issue is model of governance in Syria’

Talks on integrating the SDF into the Damascus government, which is backed by Turkey, are viewed as an indirect aspect of the peace process in Turkey as Ankara considers the SDF an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has announced its dissolution as part of the ongoing peace efforts.

However, according to Çandar, the key issue is not the SDF's integration. Commenting on the messages given by the two Kurdish leaders, he elaborated, “The main disagreement with Damascus centers around the model of governance. Syrian Kurds argue that a decentralized Syria would ensure the country’s future stability.

"They see dialogue and negotiation as the way forward. The issue is not about integrating the SDF into the Syrian army. If there is an agreement on constitutional matters, that will naturally follow. Since the SDF poses no threat to anyone, the integration into the military is a technical matter to be resolved through talks.”

KRG’s position on Turkey’s peace process

Responding to questions about the KRG's approach to the peace process in Turkey and his own remarks at the forum, Çandar said, “The dissolved PKK’s military presence is on KRG territory. Therefore, KRG officials are eager to see the process move forward quickly and yield positive results. They are inclined to offer the necessary support for this.”

Çandar also commented on the panel he took part in, which focused on Europe’s approach to Iraq. “I argued that a relationship similar to the one between Turkey and the KRG could very well be established in the future between Turkey and Syrian Kurds. A successful outcome in Turkey’s process would have a positive impact across the entire region.”

Launched in 2019, the MEPS Forum has grown into one of the most significant annual events for the KRG and Iraq, offering a platform for open and direct discussions on the urgent challenges facing the Middle East and North Africa.

