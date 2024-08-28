Sausage producer Polonez fined 2 million liras for mass layoff over union activities

The Labor and Social Security Ministry has imposed fines on Polonez, a major processed meat manufacturer, for dismissing workers due to their involvement in union activities. The company is ordered to pay over 2 million Turkish liras (~70,000 US dollars) in total.

An investigation by the ministry’s Guidance and Inspection Directorate revealed that the company had initially fired 13 workers, all members of Tek Gıda-İş, a trade union in the food sector. Following protests, Polonez proceeded to terminate the employment of an additional 132 workers.

As a result, the Ministry fined the company 1.21 million TL for unlawfully dismissing 141 workers due to union activities, at 8,590 liras per worker. Additionally, the company was fined 798,370 TL for not notifying the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) about the mass layoff, amounting to 5,506 liras per worker. The total fine imposed on Polonez stands at 2,009,560 liras.

The Ministry also filed a criminal complaint against Polonez, accusing the company of illegally obstructing union activities by dismissing unionized workers.

‘Workers should be reinstated’

Yunus Durdu, an organizing specialist at Tek Gıda-İş, emphasized that while the fines confirm Polonez's illegal actions, they are not enough to solve the situation.

Durdu highlighted that the workers were dismissed under Code 46, which pertains to allegations of misconduct such as theft or breach of trust, resulting in termination of employment without compensation. He attributed the ministry's decision to public pressure, but criticized the fines as inadequate.

"It’s clear that the fines are not enough. The ministry needs to solve the issue faced by these workers who have been protesting for 41 days and ensure they are reinstated,” he demanded. “The government should act not just as an observer but as a problem solver. If Polonez benefits from state incentives, the government has the authority to demand the rehiring of these workers. If the company refuses, those incentives should be withdrawn.” (VK)