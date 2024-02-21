Samsun Municipality turns 190 tons of leftovers into pet food in a year

The Samsun Metropolitan Municipality has initiated an innovative approach to address the nutritional needs of sheltered animals by converting surplus meals from restaurants and institutions into pet food.

According to a report by Anadolu Agency, municipal teams collect leftover meals from places such as hospitals, universities, and schools, transporting them to a facility dedicated to pet food production.

The meals undergo regular checks at food laboratories within specified intervals to ensure they contain the necessary nutritional elements for the well-being of the animals.

500 kilos a day

The facility produces an average of 500-550 kilograms of pet food daily. Last year, a total of 190 tons of pet food were manufactured and distributed to cats and dogs residing at the Samsun Metropolitan Municipality Abandoned and Disabled Animal Care Center.

Savaş Kasap, the Director of Veterinary Affairs at Samsun Metropolitan Municipality, emphasized that the needs and care of animals in the Abandoned and Disabled Animal Care Center are met through this initiative.

Highlighting the presence of a food processing facility at the center, Kasap explained, "We feed our animal friends with leftover meals collected from hospitals, military facilities, factories, and restaurants at seven to eight locations in our city. After undergoing a specific process, the surplus meals are provided to the cats and dogs at our center. The pet food combines protein sources with bone broth and carbohydrate sources. Various carbohydrates such as bran, bread, and pasta are utilized in the production process." (TY/VK)