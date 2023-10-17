Şahika Ercümen breaks record in Hatay

Diver Şahika Ercümen completed her training for a record attempt organized under the slogan "Breathe Life into Hatay" to raise awareness in the earthquake-stricken region.

Taking to the waters off Karamağara Cove in the Yayladağı district, the athlete broke the world record in the variable weight category without fins, surpassing Lena Balta's 105-meter record with her 106-meter performance.

Significance of the region

According to a report by the Anadolu Agency, Ercümen, speaking to journalists after breaking the record, said:

"Instead of breaking the world record elsewhere, I wanted to break it in Hatay, in Yayladağı. In addition, we have launched a project to provide educational support to 100 girls. Today, we have reaped the rewards of our efforts. This region was very meaningful to us.

"I am very proud and happy to have brought the world record to Turkey, Hatay, and Yayladağı in the 100th year of our Republic." (TY/VK)