Saharan dust to affect İstanbul for a week

A Saharan dust cloud is expected to impact İstanbul for a week starting Mar 11, as dust particles from North Africa move toward Turkey, an expert has warned.

Hüseyin Toros, a professor in climate science and meteorological engineering at Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ), explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) that during the spring months, dust from the Sahara Desert, North Africa, and occasionally the Arabian Peninsula enters the atmosphere and is carried by air currents to other regions.

This is a natural meteorological phenomenon, Toros said, adding that dust lifted from warming desert regions can travel as far as Europe and Turkey due to wind patterns.

Toros noted that high-pressure systems and wind currents transport the dust, leading to changes in air quality and noticeable shifts in the color of the sky.

Warnings for residents

According to numerical weather models, the impact of Saharan dust in İstanbul will last for about a week, Toros said.

"We will see dust settling on vehicles and surfaces across the city," he explained. "Unlike localized weather events like rainfall, dust storms affect large regions. Right now, Saharan dust has spread across Southern and Eastern Europe, and it will also impact most of Turkey. A hazy, reddish sky is a clear sign of its presence, and on some days, the effect will be more pronounced."

Toros also pointed to data from the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry’s air quality monitoring stations, which indicate rising levels of PM10 and PM2.5 particles.

"Saharan dust can be particularly harmful for people with respiratory conditions, such as asthma and bronchitis," he warned. "Elderly individuals and those with chronic illnesses should limit their time outdoors and take necessary precautions. Outdoor activities should be minimized during periods of heavy dust. Those who exercise or work outside should be mindful of air quality levels. Prolonged exposure to high dust concentrations may cause eye and skin irritation as well as breathing difficulties."

What is Saharan dust?

Saharan dust consists of fine particles carried by winds from the Sahara Desert and arid regions of the Middle East to Turkey. İstanbul lies along the main trajectory of these dust clouds.

For individuals with asthma, bronchitis, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Saharan dust presents a health risk, as the particles contain allergens that may cause eye irritation, runny nose, and skin reactions. These airborne particles can also carry pollutants, potentially leading to toxic effects.

Beyond health concerns, excessive dust accumulation can reduce photosynthesis by blocking sunlight from reaching plant leaves. When mixed with water sources, the dust can contaminate drinking water and negatively affect animal health.

On the other hand, Saharan dust contains minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, and calcium, which can sometimes enhance soil fertility. (TY/VK)