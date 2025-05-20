Russia's airbase in Syria attacked

An assault was carried out against Russia's Khmeimim airbase located in the Jableh district, Latakia province.

According to a report by the London-based pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the attack was conducted by a group believed to be linked to the Defense and Interior Ministries.

The report also stated that a drone flying over the base was shot down during the incident.

*The Khmeimim airbase is located adjacent to the Basil al-Assad International Airport, which is used for civilian flights, and the two facilities share the same runway. (Map: Google Earth)

Local sources told SOHR that sirens went off inside the base in the morning, and intense gunfire was heard in the vicinity of the site.

اشـ ـتـ ـبـ ـاكـ ـات في محيط القاعدة الجوية #الروسية بمطار #حميميم pic.twitter.com/RCa6rOmuhz — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) May 20, 2025

Reportedly, security forces deployed around the base are on full alert, checkpoints have been set up, and detailed searches have begun.

On April 24, Russian air defense systems shot down two drones flying over Jableh. Following this development, Russian troops stationed in Syria were put on full alert. Simultaneously, air defense systems opened fire from the Qarfis area in the Latakia countryside, where a group of the Defense Ministry was deployed.

Russian bases in Syria Russia has been actively using the Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia, Syria, since 2015. The naval base in Tartus, established during the Soviet era (1971), remains operational and serves as the Russian Navy's sole logistical support point in the Mediterranean. Since December 8, 2024 – marking the end of the Assad family's 53-year rule and the Ba'ath Party's 61-year dominance – the future of Russian military bases in Syria has remained uncertain. On December 16, 2024, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov stated that Russia was engaged in "constructive talks" with Syrian authorities and expressed optimism about maintaining its military presence in the country. In a February statement, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Kasra said the Russian bases in Tartus and Khmeimim could remain as long as they served Syria's national interests. Speaking to The Washington Post, Abu Kasra responded to the question, "Will Russian military bases be allowed to stay in the country?" with, "Yes, if Syria benefits from it." Abu Kasra emphasized that relations between Russia and the new Syrian administration had "significantly improved," adding, "In politics, there are no permanent enemies." He continued, "Perhaps relations with Russia will be reestablished on a foundation that first serves Syria's interests, and then theirs."

