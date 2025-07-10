Rüçhan Çamay, ‘first Turkish singer to sing on TV,’ dies at 94

Rüçhan Çamay, a renowned musician and actress known for popular songs such as “Para Para Para,” “Ne Haber,” and “Gönlüm Çok Zengin,” has died at the age of 94.

Her death was announced by her daughter, singer and actress Melike Demirağ, who wrote, “My mother, my companion, my partner in life. Life without you will be so difficult.”

According to state news agency Anadolu Agency, Çamay's funeral will be held on Jul 11 at İstanbul’s Zincirlikuyu Mosque, followed by burial at Zincirlikuyu Cemetery.

Born on May 30, 1931, in İstanbul to Mebrure (Hasekin) and Asım Çamay, Rüçhan Çamay was just a year old when her parents separated.

She began her musical journey at age 12 as a student at the conservatory, joining the Ankara Radio Children’s Club choir under the direction of Nedim Otyam. Her interest in jazz music developed during her school years, and she performed jazz pieces on Ankara Radio.

Çamay studied piano and vocal performance at Ankara University State Conservatory. She made her stage debut in İstanbul in 1947.

In 1953, she traveled to the United States at the invitation of American talent agent William Morris and appeared on CBS television. On the "Art Linkletter Show," she performed Turkish folk songs, becoming the first Turkish singer to perform on television.

That same year, she married filmmaker and director Turgut Demirağ. The couple had two children.

Throughout her career, Çamay performed numerous songs, including “Rüzgârlı Bir Akşam Üstü,” “Gölgen Yeter Bana,” “İncinen Hatıralar,” “O Adam,” “Babam Gibi,” “Yaşanmaz Aynı Evde,” “Tanrım İnsaf Et,” “Lililoy,” “Çocukluğum,” “Yavaş Yavaş,” “Televizyon,” “Daha Dur,” “Sorma Gitsin,” “Yeter,” and “Sevgiden On Almalıyız.”

She also appeared in several films, such as “Aşk ve Kin,” “Zorla Evlendik,” “İstanbul Geceleri,” and “Yuvamı Yıkamazsın.”

Çamay's greatest hit, "Para":

