RTÜK imposes fines and five program suspensions on Halk TV

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) has taken punitive measures against Halk TV, citing comments made by Ayşenur Arslan on the channel's "Medya Mahallesi" program related to Sunday's bomb attack in front of the Ministry of Interior in Ankara.

The council deemed these comments as a violation.

Furthermore, RTÜK assessed the comments made on the "Haber Masası" program as a violation of broadcasting principles and, as a result, imposed five program suspensions and administrative fines at the maximum limit for the channel, citing "violations" in the two programs.

RTÜK's decision is based on a report indicating that statements regarding the attack that took place in front of the Ministry of Interior in Ankara on October 1, which was claimed by the HPG (affiliated to PKK), violated the council's broadcasting principles. The report stated that broadcasting services cannot present acts of terrorism, their perpetrators, and victims in a manner that would serve the purposes of terrorism. Consequently, RTÜK decided to impose administrative fines at the maximum limit and suspend the channel's programming five times.

Similarly, the Supreme Council evaluated statements made by director Ezel Akay on Halk TV's "Haber Masası" program, where he criticized the withdrawal of support for the film "Kanun Hükmü" at the 60th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as a violation of principles.

The council found that these comments, which were seen as "accusing and defaming

Republic of Turkey without a basis," violated broadcasting principles. As a result, RTÜK decided to impose a 3% fine on Halk TV for "crossing the line of criticism" by a majority vote.

The crisis surrounding the documentary "Kanun Hükmü," which depicts the struggle of two expelled public servants, ultimately led to the cancellation of the 60th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival. After the documentary was initially removed from the festival program and later reinstated, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced its withdrawal from the festival. Subsequently, when the festival management removed the documentary from the program again, the jury president, Demet Akbağ, and two other jury members also withdrew from the festival.

Following this crisis, Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek announced that the 60th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival had faced a crisis due to the wrong decisions of professional administrators. Consequently, the festival's management was replaced, and this year's festival was canceled. (AEK/PE)