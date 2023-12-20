RTÜK implements stricter languauge standards for port-match broadcasts

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) has introduced new language standards for post-match analysis programs to encourage a non-violent atmosphere in sports.

The decision follows a club president's physical assault on a referre following a top-tier football match on December 11, which led to the one-week suspension of all Süper Lig matches.

Under the new guidelines, RTÜK will not tolerate sports programs that incite fans, lack common sense, involve fanaticism, exceed the limits of criticism, or contain vulgar and rude expressions. The decision emphasizes the importance of using a language that respects the universal values of sports and aims to foster a peaceful, non-violent atmosphere in sports.

RTÜK expressed concern about the impact of provocative statements from club managements, the use of provocative language in the written sports press, and biased and aggressive comments made by guests on television sports programs. The council highlighted the significance of avoiding expressions in sports broadcasts that may escalate tension among fans and contribute to violence. (HA/VK)